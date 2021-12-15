High winds, ominous clouds in Colorado: See photos from Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high wind warnings across Colorado. The front moved through Denver around 8 a.m., knocking out power for many people.

We are forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Photos captured the front as it moved through. We would love to see your photos. You can upload them here or click the “submit your photo” button below this article.

Credit: Kevin Torres

Credit: NWS

Credit: CSP Copper Mountain

Credit: Brian Gregory

Rainbow. Credit: Randy Alford

We will continue to update this story throughout the day on Wednesday.