Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

High winds, ominous clouds in Colorado: See photos from Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: NWS

Countdown to Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

DENVER (KDVR) — Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high wind warnings across Colorado. The front moved through Denver around 8 a.m., knocking out power for many people.

We are forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Photos captured the front as it moved through. We would love to see your photos. You can upload them here or click the “submit your photo” button below this article.

  • Credit: Kevin Torres
  • Credit: NWS
  • Credit: CSP Copper Mountain
  • Credit: Brian Gregory
  • Rainbow. Credit: Randy Alford

We will continue to update this story throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories