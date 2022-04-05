DENVER (KDVR) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible Tuesday.

High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday

Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
  • Boulder: 76 mph
  • Buckeye 68 mph
  • Cattle Creek: 49 mph
  • Coal Creek: 60 mph
  • Colorado Springs: 75 mph
  • Craig: 46 mph
  • Frisco: 103 mph
  • Golden: 49 mph
  • Gypsum: 45 mph
  • Manitou Springs: 76 mph
  • Meeker: 55 mph
  • Pikes Peak: 60 mph
  • Pinecliffe: 76 mph
  • Poncha Pass: 79 mph
  • Swissvale: 64 mph
  • Woodland Park: 52 mph

