DENVER (KDVR) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The Pinpoint Weather Team says strong wind gusts and high fire danger are possible Tuesday.
High wind warnings are in effect until 9 p.m. on Tuesday
Here’s a look at some of the highest wind gusts reported as of 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
- Berthoud Pass: 91 mph
- Boulder: 76 mph
- Buckeye 68 mph
- Cattle Creek: 49 mph
- Coal Creek: 60 mph
- Colorado Springs: 75 mph
- Craig: 46 mph
- Frisco: 103 mph
- Golden: 49 mph
- Gypsum: 45 mph
- Manitou Springs: 76 mph
- Meeker: 55 mph
- Pikes Peak: 60 mph
- Pinecliffe: 76 mph
- Poncha Pass: 79 mph
- Swissvale: 64 mph
- Woodland Park: 52 mph
We will update this story throughout the day.
