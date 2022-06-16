DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast shows plenty of temperatures in the 90s, and the 8-14 day forecast keeps the heat around for a second week. This 8-14 day forecast is for June 23-29.

Temperatures across Colorado are expected to be 33-60% above average during that time frame. This means the Front Range can continue to see 90-degree highs for the next two weeks. A few days could even see temperatures reaching the triple digits along the Eastern Plains.

Precipitation looks to be slightly above average for the end of June. With a bullseye of wetter than average conditions over the Four Corners, the state of Colorado has a 33-50% chance of higher than average precipitation. A large ridge forms over the U.S., and that allows for some extra moisture in the Four Corners, with increased monsoon activity.