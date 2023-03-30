DENVER (KDVR) — A red flag warning is in place for much of the Denver area for Thursday and Friday.

Conditions will be ripe for the rapid spread of fire. The National Weather Service says a red flag warning is issued when there are warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds that combine to increase fire danger.

The warning extends across Boulder County, Denver, Castle Rock, south to Colorado Springs and east to Limon.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warning on March 30.

High winds and very dry conditions are a concern for fire crews across the Front Range. Winds will gust up to 55 mph and relative humidity will be very low, about 10%.

You are being warned to avoid all outdoor burning and any activity that may produce sparks. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

The red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and then from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday.