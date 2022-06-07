DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon between 3-6 p.m.
Hail in Colorado
Severe hail is growing problem across Denver and the Front Range. We are technically in “hail alley”, a term used by Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Not only does hail fall several times a year in Colorado, it’s also incredibly costly for our state.
The costliest storm to date was on May 8, 2017. It resulted in about $2.3 billion in hail-related insurance claims.
That storm surpassed the historic storms of July 20, 2009 and July 11, 1990.
A $1.1 billion hailstorm hit the state in July of 2009. Thornton was buried under 8 inches of hail during that event.
Here’s a look at some of the hail that has fallen in Colorado over the past few years:
