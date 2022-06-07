DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible this afternoon between 3-6 p.m.

Hail in Colorado

Severe hail is growing problem across Denver and the Front Range. We are technically in “hail alley”, a term used by Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Not only does hail fall several times a year in Colorado, it’s also incredibly costly for our state.

The costliest storm to date was on May 8, 2017. It resulted in about $2.3 billion in hail-related insurance claims.

That storm surpassed the historic storms of July 20, 2009 and July 11, 1990.

A $1.1 billion hailstorm hit the state in July of 2009. Thornton was buried under 8 inches of hail during that event.

Here’s a look at some of the hail that has fallen in Colorado over the past few years:

  • june 26 20 castle rock hail
  • Photo taken in Elizabeth Sunday afternoon. Robyn Cooper – Robync@hotmail.com
  • Hail in south east Fort Collins. Our trees are shredded and cars damaged.
  • Mike Uhrich (YOO-Rick) photo of our garden dweller near Monaco and Yale
  • Lydia Ker, Castle Rock. My children and I watched the hail go from pea-sized, to marble-sized, to golf ball size in a matter of moments. It fell with great velocity and shattered in the street and sidewalk. I’ve never seen hail explode on impact the way it did today!
  • Elizabeth Hamilton
  • Hail that woke me up tonight! At least as big or bigger than dime sized!
  • Mark Kaiser
  • 3 in of hail covering in brighton
  • Hail no not again…
  • Hail and rain storm flooding
  • Ron Allen, an employee with the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade, and other employees dig out of hail drifts.
  • Baseball size hail! Centennial Hail
  • Hail in Northeast Fort Collins. Fell in 7 minutes. Can of sunscreen for scale.
  • Permission to post. Northern Greeley bear Island Grove Centennial Village
  • disk shaped, jellyfish hail 6.18.18
  • Hail the size of a peach! Broken windshield
  • North Thornton 06/18/18
  • Hail in Superior, Colorado. Photo credit: Alycia Gilliland
  • Hail covers US 36 near Louisville, Colorado
  • This was at Chambers and Evens
  • Hail this afternoon
  • Hailstorm south of Buena Vista this evening! Mudslide closed the west side of Hwy 285 in that area. Ditches filled with water.
  • Huge hail
  • 3 cute kids with 3 bowls of golf ball size hail
  • Hail in may that looks like snow
  • Larger than quarters
  • wheat Ridge hail
  • Hail at Bijou and Bonfoy in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Eric Sellers)
  • Pictures of hail storm at 4 pm 2 miles west of Julesburg Colorado. Snake was crawling around in hail!
  • Colorado Springs hail – Lynsey Kennedy
  • Aurora hail – Tiffany Moreiko
  • Aurora hail Quincy and Chambers – Teresa Halvorsen Butts
  • Hail from Southwest Denver – photo by Kiki on Twitter @rgk_x
  • Hail in Colorado Springs. Courtesy: KRDO
    Hail in Colorado Springs. Courtesy: KRDO
  • Quarter-sized hail in Highlands Ranch
  • Hail piled up at 56th and Chambers (Photo: Adrianna Morales)
  • Hail in Aurora (Photo: Edgar Rivera Lopez)
  • Hail in downtown Castle Rock (Flint Gatrell)
  • This was taken 8/10/13 around 7:30pm just East of Parker
  • Hail by Wellington (Tim Singewald)
  • flood
  • Its beginning to look a lot like christmas
  • Hail storm in Windsor (Mike Klemmer)
  • Hail north of Wellington on Saturday, August 3 (Photo: Shane Bennett)
  • Hail at Centennial Airport. June 7, 2012
    Hail at Centennial Airport. June 7, 2012
  • gold ball sized hail

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.