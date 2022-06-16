DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says smoke from wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico moved into Colorado on Thursday.

Air Quality Warnings are in effect for poor air quality including smoke and ozone.

As of Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m., Denver had the 86th worst air quality in the world.

Air Quality Warning for wildfire smoke on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the parts of the state where smoke will be heaviest:

If you are unusually sensitive to smoke, CDPHE said to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in areas where smoke is apparent.

Weather forecast

Pinpoint Weather Team Meteorologist Chris Tomer said smoke will stay in place on Friday along with a near-record high of 96 degrees. The record is 100 degrees.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast for things like fire weather watches and warnings, or red flag warnings. You can see active weather alerts here.

