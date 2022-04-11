DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will kick off three straight days of snow in the mountains and for the ski areas of Colorado.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the snow will develop Monday night and last through Thursday.

Expect a foot or more of accumulation at the ski areas. There will be less accumulation in the valleys.

Expected total snow accumulations by Thursday at 5 p.m.:

Beaver Creek: 7 inches

Breckenridge: 9 inches

Buffalo Pass: 14 inches

Crested Butte: 11 inches

Flat Tops: 14 inches

Kremmling: 9 inches

Steamboat: 14 inches

Snowmass: 12 inches

Vail: 12 inches

Winter Park: 12 inches

Wind will also be gusty throughout the week with high fire danger expected.

