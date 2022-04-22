DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday.
Low humidity, near-record temperatures, and strong winds have created extreme fire danger for a large portion of the state.
High wind warnings are in place for much of the state, along with Red Flag warnings.
Here’s when winds are expected to be strongest:
Winds will increase through the afternoon and will be strongest this afternoon and early evening.
“The strongest winds are expected this afternoon south and east of a line from Denver to Akron with gusts to 70 mph expected. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing dust, poor visibility & possible power outages/road closures,” the National Weather Service said.
