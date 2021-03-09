Here’s when the incoming storm will have the biggest impacts

DENVER (KDVR) — The days of 60 and 70 degree temperatures will take a break for quite awhile as we begin to see a gradual increase in the weather’s impact on our area and a peak of impact this weekend.

This weekend is the now-famous storm that remains on track to hit the area with significant snowfall from Saturday through Monday morning.

In the meantime, areas of rain and snow will increase around the state and will be possible in Denver Tuesday night through Thursday.

Along with the isolated showers will be some wind and cooler temperatures.

By Friday, impacts on daily lives will increase quickly with heavier snowfall and colder temperatures.

By Saturday and Sunday, if the storm remains on track, we will be hunkered down.

Any plans you have Friday through Sunday may have to be canceled.

Area to be impacted by a significant storm later this week into the weekend. Upslope flow bringing potentially large amounts of snow expected along the Front Range Mountains and Foothills. People should start considering/altering plans Fri-Sun, and prepare. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vbsTAAuuJM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 9, 2021