Here’s when snow will arrive in Denver Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow will arrive in Denver on Friday, dropping only minor accumulations throughout the metro area.
The snow will start north of the city around 5 p.m. and shift into Denver after 6 p.m. on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says bulk of the snow in Denver occurs from 6 p.m.- midnight.
Here’s a look at expected snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. on Thursday morning:
- Denver: 1 inch
- Fort Collins: 1 inch
- Greeley: 1 inch
- Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches
- Foothills: 1-4 inches
- Ski Areas: 1-4 inches
- Eastern Plains: 0-1 inches
