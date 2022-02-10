Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Here’s when snow will arrive in Denver Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow will arrive in Denver on Friday, dropping only minor accumulations throughout the metro area.

The snow will start north of the city around 5 p.m. and shift into Denver after 6 p.m. on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says bulk of the snow in Denver occurs from 6 p.m.- midnight.

Here’s a look at expected snowfall totals as of 7 a.m. on Thursday morning:

  • Denver: 1 inch
  • Fort Collins: 1 inch
  • Greeley: 1 inch
  • Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches
  • Foothills: 1-4 inches
  • Ski Areas: 1-4 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 0-1 inches

