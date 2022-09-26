DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says the mountains will be warm to start the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s and dry conditions.

However, changes are on the horizon. A dusting of snow is possible on the 14ers on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said there will be a better chance for snow on Friday when a cold front arrives.

Areas above 13,000 feet could see one to three inches of fresh snowfall on Friday.

Loveland Ski Area plans to start making snow on Friday, according to a countdown posted on its website.

The ski area said snowmaking typically starts in the last week of September in preparation for a mid-October to early-November opening day.

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened on Oct. 30. Wolf Creek opened first on Oct. 16 and Arapahoe Basin opened on Oct. 17.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter this year.

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

