Here’s what you need to know about the Fourth of July storm chances

DENVER (KDVR) — Storms are popping up across Colorado this Fourth of July afternoon, and the mountains, Front Range and Eastern Plains will all be impacted.

Storms in the mountains and on the Front Range will see gusty winds and lightning. They are not expected to turn severe in these areas.

A heavy downpour or some small hail can’t be ruled out in stronger storms.

Storms will be scattered so not everyone will experience them. The best chances for storms will be along the Palmer Divide and on the plains east and south of Metro Denver.

Storms will be strongest on the Eastern Plains this afternoon and evening, where a marginal risk for severe storms is in place. The counties shaded in green (above) could see large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, localized flooding and lightning.

Storms will clear out of the Front Range and mountains by about 8 p.m. and will shift onto the Eastern Plains where they will continue for most of the evening.

Most places on the Front Range will dry out by the time firework shows are starting but the Eastern Plains will see impacts through most of the evening.

More storms are in the forecast for Sunday with a higher chance of severe weather on the Front Range.

Make sure to have a way to get alerts if you plan to be outside this weekend.