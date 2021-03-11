Here’s how the National Weather Service says you should prepare for a snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — The countdown is on to the big storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) says this is the time to make a safety checklist for your home and car.

At 24 hours before the storm, it’s a good idea to put together a plan for emergencies, fill up your gas tank, and check the oil and windshield wiper fluid in your car.

Pack plenty of emergency blankets and non-perishable food along with a power source. Make arrangements to clear snow during and after the storm.

At 12 hours before the storm, make sure all mobile devices are charged and freeze bottles of water that can keep food cold if the power goes out.

If you have power but need extra heat, space heaters are handy but Dave Michaud of Ace Hardware Alameda Station warns they should be used responsibly to prevent the risk of fire.

“If you have an extension cord, make sure it’s properly sized if it’s not going directly into the outlet and then also make sure it’s on a hard surface — not carpet or rug or anything like that,” he said.

The NWS recommends you also make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and set a schedule for checking in on family and friends.