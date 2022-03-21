DENVER (KDVR) — Snow will clear out this afternoon but strong winds will continue throughout the day on Monday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said wind will gust from 15 to 40 mph. Gusts will continue through Wednesday afternoon.

A second cold front will race across the state on Tuesday midday into the afternoon with another 1-2 inches of snow expected in the mountains. There will be less than 1 inch of accumulation for the Front Range.

