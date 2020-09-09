Heavy, wet snow expected to cause widespread damage to trees across Front Range

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Arborists and tree trimmers are expecting a very busy day following this week’s snowstorm.

Trees across the Front Range will likely sustain damage from heavy, wet snow, experts say.

“I’m thrilled with the moisture,” certified arborist Patrick O’Meara told FOX31. “It’s unfortunate that it’s in the form of snow because we have so many leaves on there that I think we’re going to have a lot of surface area that gathers that snow and I think we’re going to get a lot of damage.”

According to O’Meara, the leaves are still in their summer phase. Snow later in the season doesn’t do as much damage to limbs because the leaves are already dying.

“They’re really well connected. I mean, these are green leaves. They haven’t started doing any fall changing yet,” he said.

Because the leaves are strong, they are better able to hold onto snow. The snow-covered leaves weigh down the branches, sometimes causing them to break.

O’Meara suggests using a broom or something similar with a long handle to gently shake the snow out of the trees. He urges homeowners to wear a helmet or stand clear of branches in case any break while you’re clearing snow.

As for the limbs that do survive, O’Meara predicts they will not give a brilliant fall color display this year.

“Fall isn’t going to happen the way it traditionally does. We’re not going to see the colors. Certainly not the vibrancy of the colors,” he said. “For the most part they’re going to freeze tonight and you’re just going to have brown leaves.”