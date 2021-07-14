Heavy rain possible with passing thunderstorms

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move from the Colorado mountains east across metro Denver and the Front Range this Wednesday evening.

Some of the storms have the potential to produce heavy rain. Most of the storms will move away from Denver around 7 p.m. and end on the eastern plains before midnight.

Thursday will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. There could be pockets of heavy rain again, but there will be fewer storms along the Front Range.

We will have only isolated, late-day storms possible Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will return to the low 90s as the storm chances drop off.

Next week is looking dry with seasonal highs each afternoon near 90 degrees.

