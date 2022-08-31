DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon remains finished for the season. High heat is filling the void with widespread temperatures in the 90s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting low 90s Wednesday through Sunday. This includes a 10% chance of a dry, gusty afternoon thunderstorm across the Front Range on Wednesday.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A dry streak is predicted for Thursday through Sunday.

The mountains can expect isolated afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday, with dry conditions Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Today is the last day of meteorological summer. Meteorological fall will start on September 1.