Heat returns with limited rain chances in the coming days in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a very low chance for a shower or thunderstorm across metro Denver and the Front Range early this evening. In most places, you will more than likely just get some passing evening clouds and gusty wind.

We will be sunny, hot and dry on Tuesday with highs reaching the low to middle 90s across the city. It will be breezy at times. There will also be an air quality alert in place for the Front Range. However, the alert is for ozone and not much smoke. So, reduce your emissions by combining or limited trips to help.

We will have our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving on Thursday. It won’t be a lot of rain, but the few scattered storms will bring some relief from the heat with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

We heat back into the 90s again on Friday and Saturday with very low chances for afternoon storms. A few storms will return to the forecast by the end of the weekend and early next allowing temperatures to get back to seasonal levels in the mid to upper 80s.