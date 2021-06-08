Heat continues with little chance for relief, or rain in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We reached the 90s in Denver for the fourth day in a row. The hot temperatures will stick around for a few more days. The hottest day will be Thursday with mid to upper 90s possible. The record high in Denver on Thursday is 99 set in 2013.

We do have a cold front arriving late Thursday night which will kick up the wind during the evening. In the wake of that cold front Friday afternoon, readings will only reach the low 80s which is seasonal at this time of year. Unfortunately, the cold front does not bring needed rain.

We will quickly warm back to the 90s over the weekend. There will be isolated showers or thunderstorms possible each afternoon from Sunday through Tuesday.