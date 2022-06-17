DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a near-record high of 97 degrees in Denver on Friday.

The record is 100 set in 2021. Expect morning sunshine and then clouds building in the afternoon with a 10% chance of t-storms. The worst window for heat is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heat Advisory + Air Quality Warning on Friday.

The mountains can expect morning sun and then a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Smoke forecast 5 p.m. Friday.

We’re in for a monsoon preview this weekend as the atmospheric winds turn southerly and transport in a surge of moisture. This means the Front Range can expect a 10% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms/rain.

The highest chances are in the mountains especially the Western Slope and southern mountains. Overnight and morning rain is possible in some areas. Flash flooding is possible.

On Saturday, skies turn partly cloudy in Denver with a 10% to 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

On Sunday, clouds increase quickly with a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms/rain. Highs drop into the upper 80s.