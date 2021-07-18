Hazy, hot Monday; monsoon returns midweek with rain/t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a hot weekend with temperatures in the 90s and that continues for a good portion of next week.

Overnight we hang out in the 60s but heat right back up to the 90s Monday afternoon.

Light smoke concentrations plus moderate to high ozone concentrations prompted an Air Quality Advisory for Denver and the Front Range until 4 p.m. Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry in Denver but the next surge of monsoon moisture is taking shape and will start to affect the mountains on Tuesday with a few isolated storms.

There will be higher chances for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Thursday and especially Friday in Denver.

Precipitation chances linger on Saturday, and it will be drier on Sunday with highs back into the upper 80s.