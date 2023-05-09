DENVER (KDVR) — Hail hit the Front Range on Tuesday ahead of another day of severe weather chances.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect Tuesday evening for parts of northeast Colorado, including Adams, Denver, Weld and Larimer counties, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX31 viewers sent photos and videos of the hail, some pea-sized and some bigger.

Denver’s weather will be stormy late Tuesday into Wednesday with severe weather on both days. There is a risk for possible large hail on the Front Range and plains on Wednesday, as well as strong winds and isolated tornadoes.

Make sure you have a way to get severe weather updates and alerts on Wednesday.

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, tornado watch or tornado warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website.