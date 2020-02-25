Gusty winds, snow showers will impact Front Range Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be another cold, snowy, and windy day on the Front Range. High temperatures will only make it into the upper 20s in Denver with wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Snow showers are most likely in Metro Denver from late morning through the afternoon before clearing out this evening. Areas that do see a scattered shower could pick up a quick inch or two, but some spots will not see any accumulation.

The Palmer Divide and eastern plains will stack up an inch or two of accumulation. Snow showers combined with gusty winds will create low visibility and tough travel at times.

Warmer and dry weather will move in to end the work-week. Temperatures will climb to 60 by the weekend.

Another chance of snow moves in on Monday.