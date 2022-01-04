Gusty winds, snow showers expected Wednesday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday was another windy winter day in Colorado with gusts over 70 mph in some spots. There will be more wind on Wednesday with cooler temperatures and afternoon snow prompting a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Below are some of the peak wind gusts measured on Tuesday. Berthoud Pass had a gust of 91 mph.

The mountains will see snow showers Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. Roads will become slick and icy in the higher elevations and strong winds will create low visibility.

Denver and the Front Range will see wind gusts up to 50 mph on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s. Scattered snow showers will start first on the northern Front Range around 1 to 4 p.m. Metro Denver and the Palmer Divide will see showers begin about 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Scattered showers will continue after midnight and will break apart early Thursday morning by 4 a.m.

Totals will range from 1 to 3 inches in metro Denver, .5 to 2 inches on the Palmer Divide, and 2-5 inches for the northern Front Range and foothills. The mountains will see 6 to 18 inches of new snow.

Thursday will be chilly with high temperatures in the low 30s. Besides a few very early morning light snow showers, the rest of the day will be dry.

Warmer weather moves in Friday with temperatures hitting the 50s. There will be a 10% chance for an isolated shower on Saturday with better chances in the mountains.