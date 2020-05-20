1  of  2
Gusty winds, high wildfire danger this afternoon ahead of cooler temperatures

DENVER — Expect partly cloudy skies today with 20-40 mph wind gusts this afternoon across Denver and the Front Range.  This generates high wildfire danger.

There will also be a 10-20% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm.  Highs around 84.  A couple of these t-storms could be severe with large hail in Northeast CO including Weld, Morgan Counties and the I-76 Corridor.

The Mountains can expect partly cloudy skies, gust afternoon winds 25-50mph, and a 10-20% chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorms.  Highs in the 60s and 70s.  The big melt continues.

A cold front races through tonight.

Thursday is cooler in the 70s with less wind. 

Friday-Saturday stay dry with highs in 70s, 80s.

Another cold front arrives on Sunday dropping highs into the 60s and low 70s.  20-40% chance of afternoon t-storms. 

Similar on Monday.

Forecast wind gusts at 3pm Wednesday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

