Gusty winds, high wildfire danger this afternoon ahead of cooler temperatures

DENVER — Expect partly cloudy skies today with 20-40 mph wind gusts this afternoon across Denver and the Front Range. This generates high wildfire danger.

There will also be a 10-20% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm. Highs around 84. A couple of these t-storms could be severe with large hail in Northeast CO including Weld, Morgan Counties and the I-76 Corridor.

The Mountains can expect partly cloudy skies, gust afternoon winds 25-50mph, and a 10-20% chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s and 70s. The big melt continues.

A cold front races through tonight.

Thursday is cooler in the 70s with less wind.

Friday-Saturday stay dry with highs in 70s, 80s.

Another cold front arrives on Sunday dropping highs into the 60s and low 70s. 20-40% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Similar on Monday.

Forecast wind gusts at 3pm Wednesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.