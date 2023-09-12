DENVER (KDVR) — On Sept. 11, 2013, Colorado experienced its worst flood of all time. It ranked as the 10th-deadliest flood and took the lives of nine people while causing damage and destroying homes, highways, businesses and everything in between.
Here are 50 of some of the most shocking, heartbreaking and moving pictures from the 2013 flood.
More than 19,000 people were evacuated and 3,000 people had to be rescued.
The flood damaged or destroyed 26,000 homes. Two hundred businesses were destroyed and 750 were damaged.
Statewide, 485 miles of road were damaged or destroyed, along with 50 major bridges damaged.