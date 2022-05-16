DENVER (KDVR) — It might be mid-May but that doesn’t mean it can’t freeze in Colorado. The Pinpoint Weather Team says a freeze or frost could be on the way for Friday night into Saturday morning.

The current forecasted low for Saturday morning is 32 degrees, which is freezing.

It will be a stark contrast to the 90-degree high in the forecast for Thursday before the cold front arrives.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said rain is possible across the Front Range on Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected to hit the Foothills and Palmer Divide. In the mountains, the precipitation will be all snow.

Skies will clear on Friday night and temperatures will drop fast. Denver could see a frost or freeze, so stay tuned.

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 9, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

