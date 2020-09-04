Front Range will go from record heat to record cold within days

DENVER (KDVR) — Tremendous changes are on the way throughout the next week. We’re talking about record-setting heat for the weekend and then record-setting cold by Tuesday to Wednesday.

As far as what’s happening here, we have had a very persistent dome of heat that’s been with us all summer long, and it continues in the area. However, it is about to move. It will get out of the way quickly, and moving in to replace it will be sharply colder temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will be 95 to 100 degrees – potentially record-setting heat both days.

On Labor Day, that dome of heat shifts west, allowing cold air to move in. This will be happening throughout late Labor Day.

Plan on 90 degrees or so for Labor Day, but rain develops very late followed by a sharp increase in wind as a cold front arrives into Tuesday.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to the massive drop in temperatures, rain and snow.

By Tuesday afternoon, our high temperatures barely hits 40. That’s with rain and snow.

There is a potential for the first freeze of the season. For areas like Fort Collins, Denver International Airport, Boulder and Centennial, it will be the earliest freeze in the past 30 years. The earliest freeze for Denver is Sept. 8, so we have the potential to tie that record.

A hard freeze as possible by Wednesday morning with projections from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Enough on those temperatures. Now about the snowfall.

The last time the Denver Area had a measurable snowfall event in September was in 2000. Since then, no measurable snowfall in any of the following Septembers. — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 4, 2020

Snowfall totals will range wildly depending on where you are, your elevation and — of course — ground temperatures. But in this case, I’m not worried about the ground holding onto snowfall.

I’m worried about your gardens and the trees holding onto the snow. Even a small amount of snow will lead to widespread tree damage as well as garden damage from Tuesday into Wednesday.

So here’s your task throughout the week: get your gardens ready. I’ll cover mine late Monday and will keep it covered until Thursday morning.

Gardeners a heads up for you: Cold, potentially record cold for some areas, will be here next week. It will be a good weekend to prepare your gardens for the incoming freeze/frost. I'll find all my blankets this weekend so that I am ready to cover my garden Mon pm through Thu am. pic.twitter.com/8xtX9GfQsu — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 4, 2020