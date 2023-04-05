DENVER (KDVR) — It was a cold start to Wednesday morning across Colorado, with some areas even setting a new daily record for the coldest low temperatures. But the cold won’t last for long. A warming trend is on the way, which could even bring temperatures up near record highs.

Normally this time of year, the Denver area will wake up to a low around the freezing mark. Wednesday morning, however, Denver International Airport fell to a low of 11 degrees.

It was even colder in areas like Gunnison and Alamosa, where lows fell to single digits, and many high-elevation passes fell below zero. One of the coldest temperature readings came from Berthoud Pass, which fell to minus 8 at 1,704 feet.

The 11-degree low in Denver was cold enough to set a new record. The previous record coldest low temperature recorded on April 5 was 12 degrees in 1983.

Big changes are on the way over the next week. A warming trend will get going by the end of the week, pushing temperatures above normal by this weekend and in record territory for the first half of next week.

Normal high temperatures this time of year for Denver are around 60 degrees, with records around 80 degrees. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all reach around that range.

Right now, it looks like Monday, April 10, is most on track to at least tie the current record of 80 set back in 1982.