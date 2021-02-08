Frigid weekend temperatures may near record territory

DENVER (KDVR) — As we prepare for frigid temperatures by the weekend, the month of February is no stranger to sharply colder temperatures and the incoming weather is not likely to rival the coldest on record.

On average, Denver will have six days a year when temperatures hit zero degrees or colder. The coldest we’ve been this season is 4 degrees above back in October.

The cold for this weekend will beat the temperatures of October but is not likely to break standing records.

Look at existing record cold temperatures for the dates: 12th of February, 1905 was 21-below zero, 13th of February, 1905 hit 14-below zero, and the 13th of February, 1903 hit 10-below zero. Although possible, the current forecast has low confidence in getting that cold.

The coldest temperate ever recorded for Denver in February is 25-below zero which has happened twice. Once in 1951 on the 1st and once in 1936 on the 8th.

Denver’s all-time coldest low is 29-below zero recorded in January 1875.

Over the past couple of years, Denver hit 5-below zero in February of 2020. And, 11-below zero in February of 2019.

The most recent multi-day stretch of record cold in February was back in 2006. The 17th, 18th, and 19th are the existing record holders at 10-below, 13-below, and 4-below respectively.

February turns the page on January which was without notable temperature extremes.