DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting flurries on Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon/evening.

The western suburbs could see an additional dusting. The mountains and foothills could see 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation. Temperatures will stay sub-freezing in Denver.

Tuesday is expected to be dry.

Inches of total snow by 5 a.m. Thursday.

The next storm system will arrive Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday morning. Denver and the Front Range could see 1 to 3 inches starting during the Wednesday evening rush hour. We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alerts for both days.

The mountains can expect 4 to 10 inches between Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be a colder storm system. Front Range temperatures will drop into the teens on Thursday with lows near zero.

Sunshine is expected to return Friday through Sunday.