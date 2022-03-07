DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting flurries on Monday morning and then again Monday afternoon/evening.
The western suburbs could see an additional dusting. The mountains and foothills could see 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation. Temperatures will stay sub-freezing in Denver.
Tuesday is expected to be dry.
The next storm system will arrive Wednesday afternoon and will continue into Thursday morning. Denver and the Front Range could see 1 to 3 inches starting during the Wednesday evening rush hour. We have issued Pinpoint Weather Alerts for both days.
The mountains can expect 4 to 10 inches between Wednesday and Thursday.
This will be a colder storm system. Front Range temperatures will drop into the teens on Thursday with lows near zero.
Sunshine is expected to return Friday through Sunday.