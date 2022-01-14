High winds hit Colorado’s Eastern Plains Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The same system that is bringing light snow south and west of the metro area is bringing high winds to the Eastern Plains.

High winds have been blowing across the state with high wind warnings remaining in effect through 7 p.m. for counties in the southern half of the Eastern Plains.

Denver International Airport has picked up the highest winds closer to the foothills. Higher peak wind gusts have been recorded at 60 mph in Ellicott. Limon’s highest gust was 57 mph recorded before noon Friday.

High winds remain across the area through the evening with wind speeds at 30-40mph and gusts up to 60 mph.