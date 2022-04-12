DENVER (KDVR) – A cool space event will be visible for the next week or so in Denver. Four planets will be in a line above the horizon before sunset.

This event will happen through mid-April. The best time to see it is about an hour before sunrise so in Denver that is around 5:30 a.m.

To see it, look towards the southeast and you will be able to spot the four planets above the horizon.

The planets that can be seen are Saturn, Mars, Venus, and Jupiter. Venus is the brightest of the four with Jupiter close behind. Mars will appear to have an orange to red tint.

If you want to catch the event in Colorado Wednesday morning, there will be cloud cover for most of the mountains and southeast plains.

However, places along the Front Range and northeast plains will have mostly clear skies with decent visibility of the planets.