Forecast: Wave of snow early Monday; Another chance of snow Tuesday

DENVER-- We could see a quick wave of snow between 8-10 a.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins with a cold front. Then it will be partly cloudy, with highs around 40 degrees.

Gusty winds likely midday into the afternoon 20-50 miles per hour in Denver and the Front Range

Future Radar 9am. Wave of snow possible in Denver and Front Range. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

1-3 inches in the Foothills. 4-8 inches in the mountains. Highs will be in the teens.

Forecast snow accumulation Monday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Another cold front hits on Tuesday with a 20% chance of snow. Colder, with highs in the 20s.

Drier Wednesday-Sunday with high pressure. Warmer temps 40s, 50s and possibly 60 degrees over the weekend.

7-Dday Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.