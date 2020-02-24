Forecast: Wave of snow early Monday; Another chance of snow Tuesday

1  of  2
DENVER-- We could see a quick wave of snow between 8-10 a.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins with a cold front.  Then it will be partly cloudy, with highs around 40 degrees. 

Gusty winds likely midday into the afternoon 20-50 miles per hour in Denver and the Front Range

Future Radar 9am.  Wave of snow possible in Denver and Front Range.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

1-3 inches in the Foothills.  4-8 inches in the mountains.  Highs will be in the teens.

Forecast snow accumulation Monday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Another cold front hits on Tuesday with a 20% chance of snow.  Colder, with highs in the 20s.

Drier Wednesday-Sunday with high pressure.  Warmer temps 40s, 50s and possibly 60 degrees over the weekend.

7-Dday Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

