Unseasonably warm through Thursday; weekend chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — After a windy three days in Colorado’s mountains, the winds will finally calm down. Weather conditions will stay nice Monday afternoon and evening across the state with a dry and mild evening.

Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday with highs running about 15 to 20 degrees above Denver’s average high of 52 for this time of year. Tuesday will be another dry and sunny day state-wide.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching the low 70s on the Front Range. Denver’s record high temperature on Wednesday is 78 degrees. Dry weather will stay through Thursday before the next storm system arrives.

Rain and snow showers will move into the high country on Friday with temperatures cooling to the low 50s on the Front Range.

Rain and snow showers will reach the Front Range on Saturday as temperatures dip to the 30s. This storm system is still too far out to know exact timing and snow totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.