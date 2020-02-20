Forecast: Sunny, drier before more snow arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The snow has ended and skies are clearing. We ended up with 1-3 inches of snow accumulation in most places with up to 6 inches in Boulder and Genesee.

Sunshine today, with a high of 34 degrees in Denver.

The mountains stay sunny with highs in the teens and 20s.

Dry and warmer across the board on Friday and Saturday.

Snow hits the Southern Mountains on Saturday afternoon and the Central and Northern Mountains by Saturday night. 3-8 inches of snow accumulation.

Future Radar Sunday. Snow possible in Denver, Foothills, and Mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



That snow hits Denver and the Front Range by Sunday morning. It continues on/off during the day. 1-3 inches of accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

