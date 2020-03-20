Forecast: Snowstorm exits, lingering snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow totals ranged from 5.7 inches at Denver International Airport, 12 inches in Parker, 10 inches in Boulder and 23 inches in Nederland.

This storm has exited but snow showers will linger in the Mountains and at times across the Front Range. 1-3 inches of snow in the Mountains. 0-1 inch across the Front Range. There is a snow shower that could hit Denver between 6-8 p.m. tonight. Highs today around 32 degrees.

Turning drier overnight into Saturday morning. Clearing skies. Then, snow showers return to the mountains in the afternoon. 1-3 inches of new snow accumulation in the Mountains. Highs tomorrow around 50 in Denver.

Snow showers linger in the Mountains on Sunday (especially Sunday morning). 1-3 inches of additional snowfall. Dry across the Front Range, highs in the 50s.

Monday looks dry, warmer 50s to low 60s.

Future radar 6-8pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall next 24-36 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

