Forecast: Rain changes to snow this afternoon, slushy accumulation possible

DENVER-- A storm system is moving into Colorado. Increasing cloudiness with rain changing to snow this afternoon and tonight in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs will be in the 40s.

The Mountains have increasing clouds with snow developing. Snow tapers off on Saturday morning.

Total snow accumulation tonight in Denver 0-2 inches (slushy, melting). Foothills 2-4 inches. Mountains 2-6 inches. Palmer Divide 2-4 inches.

Turning drier on Saturday but also windy. Front Range gusts 20-40 mph. Mountains 30-70 mph.

Sunday is the sunnier, less windy, warmer day of the weekend at 60.

Most of next week is dry with highs in the 60s and dry.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Future radar 9pm tonight. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

