Forecast: Less wind, warmer; Next chance of snow is late Sunday

DENVER -- It will be less windy overall on Wednesday with sunny skies and warmer temperatures near 40 degrees in Denver.

A brief wave of light snow rolls through the Central and Northern Mountains overnight tonight into Thursday. 1-3 inches of accumulation. Highs today in the teens and 20s.

It will be dry and partly sunny in Denver on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

Significantly warmer on Friday and Saturday around 60 degrees. Dry.

The next storm system arrives in the mountains by Sunday morning with snow. That snow moves into Denver by Sunday night and continues into Monday. Right now this is not the coldest of storm systems. But, accumulation is possible. Highs drop into the 30s and 40s.

The mountains could see grand totals between Sunday-Monday of 4-10 inches.

It will turn drier on Tuesday.

Future Radar for Sunday 5pm. Snow = Blue. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

