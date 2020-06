DENVER — The wind has finally relaxed across Colorado. Sunny skies today with highs around 76 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The normal high right now in Denver is 81.

The Mountains stay sunny today with less wind. Highs in the 60s, 70s.

Thursday and Friday are similar across the board.

Saturday and Sunday start sunny with a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. Highs around 90.

Monday is dry with sunshine and 90.