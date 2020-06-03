Forecast: Isolated afternoon t-storms, hot temperatures remain

DENVER — The classic Colorado Summer pattern continues today with morning sunshine and a 20% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. High 86.

A few of the t-storms this afternoon could turn severe in Northeast Colorado including the I-76 Corridor between Fort Morgan and Julesburg. Hail and strong wind are possible.

The Mountains start sunny with isolated afternoon t-storms. 70s, 80s for highs.

Thursday and Friday are similar.

Saturday and Sunday both start sunny then isolated afternoon t-storms develop. Highs low to mid 90s.

A cold front hits Monday-Tusday with a better chance of rain/t-storms and a 20 degree temperature drop.

Mid 70s possible on Tuesday.