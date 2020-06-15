Forecast: Hot, hazy before a 15 degree drop on Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies today with hazy, smoky conditions as smoke from three different wildfires gets blown into Colorado on a southwest wind. High 93 degrees — the record is 97 set in 1952.

The Mountains can expect hazy, smoky sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s.

High Wildfire Danger across the board.

Tuesday and Wednesday are similar. But, it does turn windy each afternoon with gusts 20-40mph. High Wildfire Danger.

A cold front hits Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday drop 10-15 degrees to 80. Isolated afternoon t-storms.

Similar on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday feature morning sunshine and isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Smoke Outlook, 6/15/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.