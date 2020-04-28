Forecast: High wildfire danger Tuesday; near-record warmth late-week

DENVER– Warm, windy and dry today with a Fire Weather Warning in effect until 8 p.m.

High temperatures reach 73 degrees in Denver with gusty afternoon wind at 15-40 miles per hour (West-Northwest, 295°).

The Mountains stay sunny with gusty afternoon wind 20-60 mph. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday features sunshine and low 70s in Denver. Less wind.

Thursday is the warmest day of the week in the mid 80s. The record high is 90 set in 1992. Dry.

Friday is also abnormally warm near 80.

Saturday starts dry and sunny with a 40% chance of afternoon/evening rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday is similar.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday 3pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Fire Weather Warning until 8pm Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.