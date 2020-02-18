Forecast: Drier Tuesday before another chance of snow in Denver Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Light snow will end Tuesday morning across the Front Range. Most places received a dusting to 1 inch of accumulation. Up to 2 inches fell in Castle Rock and the Palmer Divide.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday. Highs will be around 36 degrees in Denver.

The mountains could see leftover snow showers this morning then it will turn partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 20s.

A few flurries are possible overnight across the Front Range.

The next chance of accumulating snow arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. More specifically, 1-3 inches of snow are possible in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. It will be colder, with highs in the 20s on Wednesday.

It will turn drier on Thursday, with highs in the 30s.

Dry and warmer on Friday and Saturday.

A southern track storm system moves into Colorado between Saturday night through Monday morning.

We could see a rain/snow shower on Sunday in Denver, 20% chance. The mountains can expect snow.

