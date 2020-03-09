Forecast: Drier, mild ahead of cold front in mountains Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Overnight rain, thunderstorms and snow are moving away. It will turn drier Monday with highs in the 50s in the Front Range. Mountain highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

A second cold front hits the Central and Northern Mountains on Tuesday midday-afternoon. 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Dry across the Front Range.

Dry in Denver Wednesday and Thursday. Highs near 60. The Mountains could see another quick shot of snow on Thursday.

A slow moving southern low spreads rain/snow into Colorado between Friday midday and Saturday night. Possibly even Sunday. Cooler highs in the 40s. 30s are possible on Sunday. The mountains can expect snow accumulation.

Future Radar on Tuesday. Cold front hits the Mountains with snow. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

