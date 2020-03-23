Forecast: Chance of rain, t-storms with temperatures nearing 60 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We'll start with sunshine in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Then clouds increase this afternoon with a 10% chance of rain/t-storms. Highs around 58 degrees.

The Mountains start dry then snow showers develop late morning/midday through afternoon. Snow continues tonight and tapers off Tuesday morning. 1-4 inches of accumulation. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

On Tuesday skies stay partly cloudy in Denver, 64. Even warmer on Wednesday near 70.

An end of week storm system delivers rain/snow to Denver and the Front Range. 1 inch or less of accumulation. Highs drop into the 40s.



Rain/snow may linger very late on Friday then turning drier.

Turning drier on Saturday. High 49.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 57.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall next 24 hours (Monday-Tuesday). Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Future Radar Monday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

