Forecast: Another hot day in the 90s before cold front Friday

DENVER — Skies start sunny today with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Like yesterday, they could be the dry, gusty variety.  High 92.

The Mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front arrives late tonight into Friday morning.

Friday starts dry and partly cloudy.  Then  thunderstorm chances increase to 40% afternoon.  Small hail, lightning, and gusty wind possible (See Future Radar below).  Highs drop to 78.

Turning drier and hotter this weekend.

Saturday features sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.  High 88.

Sunday is dry, 91.

Most of next week looks hot and dry.

Future Radar 5pm Friday, 6/26/2020.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

