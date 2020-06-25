Forecast: Another hot day in the 90s before cold front Friday

DENVER — Skies start sunny today with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Like yesterday, they could be the dry, gusty variety. High 92.

The Mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front arrives late tonight into Friday morning.

Friday starts dry and partly cloudy. Then thunderstorm chances increase to 40% afternoon. Small hail, lightning, and gusty wind possible (See Future Radar below). Highs drop to 78.

Turning drier and hotter this weekend.

Saturday features sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms. High 88.

Sunday is dry, 91.

Most of next week looks hot and dry.

Future Radar 5pm Friday, 6/26/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.