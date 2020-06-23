Forecast: another day in the 80s, with isolated afternoon t-storms; cold front Friday

1  of  2
DENVER (KDVR) — We start with sunshine in Denver then watch for a 20 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.  High of 84 degrees.

The mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Skies stay clear of smoke today.  Right now the smoke is trapped in NM and AZ by a northwest wind. 

Wednesday and Thursday are similar.  Front Range highs near 90 degrees. 

A cold front arrives Friday morning.  Highs drop 10 degrees in Denver to 80.  Mountain highs drop 5-10 degrees into the 60s and 70s.

Drier Saturday-Sunday and turning hotter.  Highs 90-95.

