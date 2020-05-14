Forecast: Afternoon rain, thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday, high of 70 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re already seeing a couple t-storms this morning in Northern Colorado, but the best chance occurs this afternoon across the Front Range. The high will be 70 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 70 degrees.

The Mountains (especially North) can expect a 30-40% chance of t-storms. Otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Friday is similar with a 50% chance of rain/t-storms especially in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Turning drier on Saturday. High 70.

Dry and sunny on Sunday, 82.

Near 90 on Monday and Tuesday. This would be our first 90 of the season so far.