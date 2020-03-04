Forecast: Abnormally warm into weekend; Chance of rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We hit 60 degrees on Tuesday in Denver. Warmer today at 63. Sunny skies.

The mountains stay dry, highs 30s, 40s and 50s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 51. High temps between Thursday and Sunday will remain above normal - sometimes 10-20 degrees above normal.

When is the next storm system? A warm storm system arrives on Sunday. It may start as rain at the base areas of the ski resorts before changing to snow. It may be all rain in Denver.

A few rain showers linger into Monday morning. Then turning drier and staying mild in the 50s and 60s.

Future Radar for 10pm Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

